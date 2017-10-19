Unilever blames poor weather for slowing growth

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a 2.6 percent rise in underlying third-quarter sales on Thursday, blaming poor weather in Europe and natural disasters in the Americas.

That was down from 3 percent growth in the first half of the year.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, which in February rebuffed a $143 billion takeover bid from Kraft-Heinz , said turnover fell by 1.6 percent, hurt by a 5.1 percent hit from foreign exchange rates.

The company stood by its full-year forecast for sales growth of 3 to 5 percent. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)