#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 1, 2018 / 7:14 AM / 2 days ago

Unilever fourth-quarter sales better than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Unilever reported a bigger-than-expected acceleration in fourth-quarter sales growth on Thursday helped by a step-up in emerging markets that saw the consumer goods maker end its tumultuous year on a higher note.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream - which spent most of last year reviewing its business after rebuffing a $143 billion takeover bid in February - said underlying sales rose 4 percent. Analysts on average were expecting 3.7 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.

That marks an improvement from 3 percent in the first half and 2.6 percent in the third quarter.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
