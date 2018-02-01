Unilever fourth-quarter sales better than expected

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Unilever reported a bigger-than-expected acceleration in fourth-quarter sales growth on Thursday helped by a step-up in emerging markets that saw the consumer goods maker end its tumultuous year on a higher note.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream - which spent most of last year reviewing its business after rebuffing a $143 billion takeover bid in February - said underlying sales rose 4 percent. Analysts on average were expecting 3.7 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.

That marks an improvement from 3 percent in the first half and 2.6 percent in the third quarter.