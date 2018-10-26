Unilever adjourns meetings where Dutch move would've sought approval

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/Files

(Reuters) - Unilever on Friday said meetings where it had planned to seek court and shareholder approval to move its headquarters to the Netherlands have been adjourned indefinitely after its decision to scrap the move in the face of a shareholder revolt.

The company was legally required to hold a meeting in the UK on Friday as planned, even though the proposal was withdrawn.

A handful of shareholders attended and voted to adjourn the meeting, a spokeswoman said, noting that it lasted only a few minutes.