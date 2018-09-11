Unilever simplification to be through UK scheme of arrangement, Dutch merger

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever said simplifying its parent company structure from two UK and Dutch legal entities into a single holding company would be achieved through a UK scheme of arrangement and a Dutch legal merger.

FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

The group said in March a new holding company, New Unilever NV, incorporated in the Netherlands, would be listed in London, Amsterdam and, in the form of American depositary shares, in New York.

On Tuesday it published the prospectus for New Unilever NV and the shareholder documentation relating to the simplification.

It said one share in the capital of New Unilever NV would be issued for each share in the Dutch (NV) entity and for each share in the UK (PLC) entity, resulting in shareholdersreceiving shares in the capital of New Unilever NV that represent an equivalent economic interest.

The proposed simplification requires the approval of shareholders in both entities as well as applicable regulatory consents.

A stone motif can be seen on the front of the Unilever building in central London, Britain, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/ Hannah McKay/Files