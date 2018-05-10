Union Bank of India posts loss in fourth quarter

(Reuters) - Union Bank of India Ltd on Thursday posted a loss for a third straight quarter, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

The logo of Union Bank of India is pictured on the wall of its branch in Kolkata, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Net loss for the quarter stood at 25.83 billion rupees ($383.76 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of 1.08 billion rupees a year ago, the state-run bank said in a statement. reut.rs/2FZKBJ7

Analysts, on average, had expected a net loss of 11.37 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 15.73 percent at end-March, compared with 13.03 percent in the preceding quarter and 11.17 percent a year ago.

($1 = 67.3075 Indian rupees)