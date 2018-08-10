Union Bank of India posts surprise first-quarter profit

(Reuters) - Union Bank of India posted a surprise first-quarter profit on Friday as the state-controlled lender set aside lower provisions for bad loans and earned more from interest-bearing assets.

FILE PHOTO The logo of Union Bank of India is pictured on the wall of its branch in Kolkata, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Net profit was 1.30 billion rupees ($18.88 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 1.17 billion rupees a year ago, the bank said here

Analysts on an average had expected a loss of 10.27 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank said interest earned rose 6.7 percent to 87.01 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.8400 Indian rupees)