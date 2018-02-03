Union Bank posts $195 million third-quarter loss

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - State-run Union Bank of India Ltd on Saturday posted a net loss of 12.5 billion rupees ($194.95 million) for the third quarter, weighed down by provisions made for borrowers undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.

The net loss for the period ending Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 1.04 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 13.03 percent at end-December, versus 12.35 percent at end-September and 11.70 percent a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 64.1200 Indian rupees)