March 6, 2018 / 1:16 PM / a day ago

Union National Bank launches 5yr bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - * US$500m launched at MS+135bp. Global books subject. Allocations and pricing to come * Guidance set at MS+140 area. Books over US$900m (inc JLM) (10.38am) * IPTs MS+150bp area for 5-yr USD benchmark. Books open, today’s biz

*Union National Bank P.J.S.C. (“UNB”), rated A1 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch (both stable outlook), owned 50% by the Government of Abu Dhabi and 10% by the Government of Dubai, has mandated ANZ, Commerzbank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings on its behalf in Asia and Europe commencing on Thursday, 1 March 2018. A 5 year fixed rate USD denominated Reg S only senior unsecured offering will follow, subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation applies. MiFID II professionals/ECPs only – Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
