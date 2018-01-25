FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 1:13 PM / a day ago

Freight volumes, U.S. tax law changes lift Union Pacific to quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp, the No. 1 U.S. railroad by revenue, reported a rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, boosted by slightly higher freight volumes and changes to the U.S. tax law.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said fourth-quarter net income rose to $7.3 billion, or $9.25 per share, from $1.14 billion, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

After adjustments for one-time items, the railroad earned $1.53 per share, in line with the $1.53 Wall Street analysts expected. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
