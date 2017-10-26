FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Union Pacific profit beats estimates
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 12:38 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher freight revenue as it transported more industrial products.

The No. 1 U.S. railroad said third-quarter net income rose to $1.19 billion, or $1.50 per share, from $1.13 billion or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Freight revenue jumped 4 percent in the third quarter compared to the year-ago period, driven largely by industrial products freight.

Total operating revenue rose to $5.41 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $5.17 billion.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.49 per share, on revenue of $5.3 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Union Pacific reported a quarterly operating ratio - a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue - of 62.8 percent, a rise of 0.7 points compared to the same period last year.

Higher fuel prices hurt the operating ratio by 0.3 points, the company said in a statement.

The lower the operating ratio, the more efficiently the railroad is running.

Union Pacific shares rose 1 percent to $111.44 before the bell. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru, and Eric Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
