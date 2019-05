FILE PHOTO: A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy company Uniper’s chief operating officer and chief commercial officer will step down by the end of November, it said on Sunday only days after a long-standing conflict with top shareholder Fortum flared up again.