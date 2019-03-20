Uniper in advanced talks to sell Italy LNG plant stake: sources

FILE PHOTO: A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarter in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

MILAN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Uniper is in advanced talks with Australian fund First State Investments to sell its stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in Italy, three sources said on Wednesday, in a move that is raising political eyebrows in Rome.

“There’s no final deal yet but First State is about to make a binding bid,” one of the sources said, adding the deal valued the terminal at around 800 million euros ($909 million).

Energy firm Uniper holds a 48.24 percent stake in the OLT LNG terminal, while Italian multi-utility Iren owns 49.07 percent. The two shareholders invested around 900 million euros to build the plant back in 2013.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Italy’s Foreign Office Junior Minister Guglielmo Picchi said the government should carry out a preventive review before any sale to protect national security.

“More caution and sharing is needed before (strategic assets) are sold by Germans to Australians,” he said. ($1 = 0.8803 euros)