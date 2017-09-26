Finland's Fortum makes 22 euro/share bid for German utility Uniper

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Finnish power company Fortum has launched a full takeover bid for Uniper , the power stations and energy trading business part-owned by German utility E.ON.

E.ON said the Finnish suitor would make a public takeover offer to all Uniper shareholders of 22 euros ($25.87) per share in cash and that E.ON was supporting the bid.

The companies said last week that Fortum was in advanced talks to buy for 3.8 billion euros, or 22 euros per share, E.ON’s 46.65 percent stake in Uniper.

The offer will not have a minimum acceptance condition, they added.