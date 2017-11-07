FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortum will not raise offer for Uniper - CEO
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
November 7, 2017 / 6:43 AM / a day ago

Fortum will not raise offer for Uniper - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fortum Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said on Tuesday the Finnish utility had no plans to raise its 8 billion euro ($9.3 billion) offer for Germany’s Uniper.

Having agreed a deal in September to buy E.ON’s 46.65 percent stake in Uniper, Fortum on Tuesday officially launched a bid for all shares in Uniper as required by German takeover rules.

Fortum repeated that it was not looking to take over the utility completely.

“We believe that our offer represents a very attractive valuation for Uniper’s shares ... while we welcome all shares offered to us, we are focused on acquiring E.ON’s 46.65 percent shareholding,” Lundmark said in a statement.

“We have no plans whatsoever, nor do we see any reasons, to raise the offer price.”

Uniper has considered the bid as hostile, saying Fortum was eventually looking to split it due to strategic differences.

Lundmark said Fortum had no such plans.

The offer will run through Jan. 16. ($1 = 0.8616 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.