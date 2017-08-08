Uniper sells ahead German hydro, Swedish nuclear/hydro power

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Uniper hedged forward over 80 percent of hydropower production in Germany for 2018 and over 75 percent of 2019 output, slides released for an analyst call on Tuesday showed.

* Forward hedges of Swedish nuclear and hydro power were over 85 percent and over 50 percent respectively.

* Achieved German prices for 2017 had been 31-35 euros ($36.60-41.32) a megawatt hour (MWh), those for 2018 were at 25-29 euros and 2018 at 20-24 euros.

* Achieved Nordic prices for the three years were 25-29 euros, 21-25 euros and 20-24 euros respectively.

* By comparison, German wholesale power price for 2018 delivery closed at 31.3 euros and for 2019 at 29.09 euros on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* German power prices are the European benchmarks.

* Hedge rates are tracked as an indication of earnings, to assess the size of future volumes already tied up with counterparties, and the value of forward production.($1 = 0.8471 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)