Uniper sells ahead German hydro, Swedish nuclear/hydro power

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Uniper hedged forward over 80 percent of hydropower production in Germany for 2018, over 75 percent of 2019 and over 5 percent for 2020 output, slides released for an analyst call on Tuesday showed.

* Forward hedges of Swedish nuclear and hydro power for the same three years comprised over 85 percent, over 65 percent and over 35 percent of planned output respectively, according to the slides that were presented amid data for operations in the first nine months of 2017.

* Achieved German prices for the current year, 2017, had been 31-35 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), the slides showed.

* Those for 2018 were at 25-29 euros ($28.99-$33.63), 2019 at 20-24 euros and 2020 at 28-32 euros.

* Achieved Nordic prices for the same four years were 25-29 euros, 21-25 euros, 20-24 euros and 21-25 euros respectively.

* By comparison, German wholesale power price for 2018 delivery closed at 37.2 euros, for 2019 at 35.9 euros and 37.95 euros on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* German power prices are the European benchmarks.

* Hedge rates are tracked as an indication of earnings, to assess the size of future volumes already tied up with counterparties, and the value of forward production.

* Wholesale prices for next year have risen by a quarter since the start of 2017 due to the rising cost of related fuels for generators such as coal and gas, led by oil, and carbon emission rights.

* French nuclear supply is tight and some old thermal power stations have gone off the grid. ($1 = 0.8624 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)