United Internet adds 210,000 customer contracts in second quarter
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 10, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 2 months ago

United Internet adds 210,000 customer contracts in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German web services provider United Internet reported organic growth of 210,000 customer contracts in the second quarter, more than in the first quarter, taking its total to 19.2 million including its takeover of hosting provider Strato.

Second-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 10 percent to 217 million euros ($255 million), driven by mobile contracts and in line with the average estimate of 218 million in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.8524 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

