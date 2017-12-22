U.N. appoints American to lead Children's Fund

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations announced on Friday the appointment of Henrietta Fore, an economic development advocate and former U.S. State Department official, as executive director of its Children’s Fund, effective Jan. 1.

Fore, 69, who currently is the chief executive officer of manufacturing and investment company Holsman International, will succeed Anthony Lake, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

UNICEF provides humanitarian and development assistance to children and mothers in over 190 developing nations and territories, focused primarily on saving children’s lives and defending their rights.

Fore was administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development from 2006 to 2009, the first woman to lead the agency. She also served as undersecretary for management at the State Department during the George W. Bush administration and as director of the U.S. Mint. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)