October 31, 2018 / 12:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

United Spirits second-quarter profit soars 69 percent

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian liquor company United Spirits Ltd reported a rise of 69 percent in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by robust growth in its premium portfolio.

United Spirits, whose whisky brands include Royal Challenge, Signature and Antiquity, said profit came in at 2.59 billion rupees ($35.02 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.53 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped 14.7 percent to 71.28 billion rupees.

The company said net sales from its Prestige and Above segment, which includes premium scotch brands such as Johnnie Walker and Black & White, jumped 19 percent.

($1 = 73.9650 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

