FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Spirits second-quarter profit up about 86 percent
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 26, 2017 / 12:02 PM / in a day

United Spirits second-quarter profit up about 86 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - India’s United Spirits Ltd posted a nearly 86 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, beating estimates.

The liquor firm, majority-owned by Diageo PLC, said its profit rose to 1.53 billion rupees ($23.60 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 825 million rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2yLDK6B

Revenue from operations rose 3.3 percent to 62.15 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 883.3 million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 64.8200 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.