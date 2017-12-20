FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money News
December 20, 2017 / 1:19 PM / in 5 days

RBI prescribes additional corrective measures against United Bank of India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Bank of India on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prescribed additional actions under its ‘prompt corrective action’ (PCA) measures against the lender over its high level of bad loans, low leverage ratio and capital needs.

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the entrance gate of its headquarters in Mumbai, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The RBI, based on the assessment of the bank's position as on March 31, has ordered UBI to undertake a slew of actions focused on "profit retention" as well as raising capital, adding more provisioning against bad loans and controlling costs, the lender said in a filing. (bit.ly/2oTQvIi)

The actions come after the RBI had last issued a “prompt corrective action”, a regulatory mechanism that allows the central bank to issue directions on reducing bad debt at lenders, against UBI in 2014.

UBI said the latest actions were “not likely to have any material impact” on its performance, and were “well complimenting the steps already taken” by its management.

Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

