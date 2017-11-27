FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth sees up to 8.5 pct earnings growth in 2018
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
TOP NEWS
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
No change in Pakistan behaviour despite tough line: U.S. general
Pakistan
No change in Pakistan behaviour despite tough line: U.S. general
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists as sophistication grows
Technology
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists as sophistication grows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2017 / 9:55 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth sees up to 8.5 pct earnings growth in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds 2017 forecast)

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc on Monday said it expected earnings to grow around 5.5 percent to 8.5 percent in 2018.

The company said it expected adjusted net earnings in the range of $10.55 a share to $10.85 a share next year on revenue of $223 billion to $225 billion. It expected net earnings of $10 to $10.30 a share.

The health insurer said it still expected 2017 adjusted earnings approaching $10 per share on more than $200 billion of revenue. Net earnings should be around $9.45 a share for the year, it said.

UnitedHealth earlier this year said it was comfortable in achieving a Wall Street consensus for adjusted earnings of $10.84 in 2018 even as it planned for a 75 cent per share headwind from the reinstatement of an industry wide 3 percent tax on health premiums.

The company will discuss its strategy, performance and outlook at its investor meeting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Caroline Humer and Michael Erman; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.