UnitedHealth beats profit estimates after Obamacare exit

UnitedHealth Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley takes part in a panel discussion titled "Getting From Care to Cure" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012.

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer,

on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it put the Obamacare individual insurance business behind it.

UnitedHealth was losing money selling these plans when it withdrew last year, and it and other insurers questioned the sustainability of former President Barack Obama's health reform law.

Republicans have vowed repeatedly to repeal and replace the law, but have disagreed on how to do that. A Senate effort collapsed late on Monday, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to again call for a repeal of Obamacare with no replacement.

UnitedHealth CEO Stephen Hemsley said during a call with Wall Street analysts on Tuesday that he was optimistic about the business next year, but that national and state healthcare policy were a possible drag on profit in 2018.

"At this stage in the national conversation, speculation about any outcome here would be just that," Hemsley said.

UnitedHealth shares were down 0.9 percent to $185.68 in midday trading.

With the effort's collapse, the likelihood increased that an industry-wide health insurance tax levied on all health insurance plans will be reinstated in 2018 and the company argued against that, saying that it would raise prices for all consumers.

Insurers typically pass the 3-percent premium tax onto the insured and the law was put on hiatus last year after both Democrats and Republicans voted to do so. It would have been repealed in the failed Republican bill.

EARNINGS RISE

UnitedHealth, which sells employer-based insurance as well as for the government programs Medicare for the elderly and Medicaid for the poor, said net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $2.28 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.75 billion, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, UnitedHealth earned $2.46 per share, beating average estimate of $2.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 7.7 percent to $50.05 billion, largely in line with estimates.

The insurer said its withdrawal from Obamacare individual markets, combined with the health insurance tax deferral, reduced second-quarter revenue by about $1.8 billion and lowered revenue growth rate by 4.5 percent.

The company raised its forecast for 2017 net earnings to $9.20 to $9.35 per share and adjusted net earnings to $9.75 to $9.90 per share.

UnitedHealth had earlier forecast earnings of $9.10 to $9.30 per share and adjusted earnings of $9.65 to $9.85 per share.