Insurer UnitedHealth's profit rises 26.3 pct
October 17, 2017 / 9:42 AM / in 5 days

Insurer UnitedHealth's profit rises 26.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 26.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by growth across its businesses.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $2.49 billion, or $2.51 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.97 billion or $2.03 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2hK3mGr)

UnitedHealth, which sells employer-based insurance as well as Medicare and Medicaid, said total revenue rose to $50.32 billion from $46.29 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

