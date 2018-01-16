Insurer UnitedHealth's quarterly profit more than doubles

Jan 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported quarterly profit on Tuesday that more than doubled from a year earlier, driven by a one-time tax benefit.

UnitedHealth, which sells employer-based insurance as well as Medicare and Medicaid, said net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $3.62 billion, or $3.65 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.68 billion, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.

The company had incurred a $1.2 billion provision for income tax a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $52.06 billion from $47.54 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)