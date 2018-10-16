FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

UnitedHealth tops earnings estimates, raises 2018 forecast

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc added more members to its health plans in the third quarter, helping it to post a profit well above Wall Street estimates and boost its earnings forecast for the year.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work at the post where UnitedHealth Group is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The largest U.S. health insurer said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to approach $12.80, compared with its prior forecast of between $12.50 and $12.75.

While other health players including CVS Health, Aetna Inc and Cigna Corp are embarking on major merger deals, UnitedHealth has doubled down on a strategy of reining in costs and expanding its medical services group.

UnitedHealth’s insurance business added 2.8 million more members year-over-year in the third quarter and raked in revenue of $45.94 billion, 12.8 percent higher than last year.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose 28 percent to $3.19 billion, or $3.24 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.41 per share.

Total revenue rose 12.4 percent to $56.56 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.29 per share on revenue of $56.34 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

