Blackstone makes sweetened $1.75 billion bid to buy Unizo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Blackstone Group (BX.N) said on Tuesday it has sweetened its proposed offer to buy Unizo Holdings (3258.T), bidding $1.75 billion for 100% of the Japanese hotel chain, challenging Lone Star’s lower bid.

The logo of Hotel Unizo, operated by Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings, is seen at the entrance of the hotel in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Junko Fujita/Files

Blackstone’s revised offer of 5,600 yen a share, up from an earlier 5,000 yen bid, comes ahead of the Feb. 4 deadline for the public tender offer at 5,100 yen launched by Dallas-based buyout fund Lone Star.

“Blackstone believes that the revised Blackstone offer is the best option for shareholders to maximize the value of their shares as well as the best means for enhancing Unizo’s corporate value,” Blackstone said in the statement.

Lone Star’s offer has the support of Unizo.

Blackstone’s revised bid values the company at 191.6 billion yen ($1.75 billion).

Unizo in July became a target for a hostile bid by a Japanese travel agent H.I.S. Co (9603.T). Unizo at one stage turned to U.S. buyout firm Fortress Investment Group to fend off the bid. But later it withdrew its support for Fortress’ offer.

Blackstone in October emerged as another bidder to buy Unizo and warned the company it would launch a tender offer if the company fails to agree with conditions set by Blackstone.

While Blackstone has tried to win over the management for its terms, Unizo turned to Dallas-based Lone Star as a white-knight, agreeing to create an entity that would be 73% owned by Unizo employees and 27% by Lone Star.

That entity would buy Unizo at 5,100 yen per share, a deal valuing the company at 175.4 billion yen.

Blackstone said its bid would be launched only if Unizo supports it.