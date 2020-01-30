UPS forecasts 2020 profit below expectations

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday forecast full-year earnings below estimates, as it grapples with weakness in global industrial production, hurting shipments.
The company said it expects adjusted 2020 earnings per share of $7.76 to $8.06, below analysts’ average estimate of $8.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The world’s largest package delivery company said revenue at its international business fell 1.7% in the fourth quarter, while revenue at its supply chain and freight unit fell 1.3%.
Atlanta-based UPS said adjusted net income rose to $1.84 billion, or $2.11 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.69 billion, or $1.94 share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.6% to $20.57 billion, slightly below analysts’ expectation of $20.66 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Shares of the company fell 1% to $114.50 in premarket trading.
Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Culver City, California; Editing by Arun Koyyur