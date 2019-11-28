Uruguay opposition claims victory in presidential vote, official candidate concedes

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Uruguay’s conservative opposition party claimed victory as the official count of Sunday’s presidential election concluded on Thursday, and the candidate of the governing party conceded defeat.

First, there was a tweet from the opposition National Party saying its candidate Luis Lacalle Pou had won the election. Minutes later, also by way of Twitter, Daniel Martinez of the ruling Broad Front party conceded defeat.

“We congratulate president elect Luis Lacalle Pou, with whom I will meet tomorrow,” Martinez tweeted.

In a region undergoing political upheaval, Uruguay’s swing to the right marks a shift in the farm-driven South American nation, known for its cattle ranches and liberal policies on legalized marijuana and abortion rights.

Broad Front, the ruling party for 15 years, has overseen a period of stability and growth. But it came under pressure recently from a slowing economy caused in part by global trade woes and bad crop weather that dented the key farm sector.