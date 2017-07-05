FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Markets News
July 5, 2017 / 5:31 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Uruguay inflation 0.15 pct in June, 12-month rate at 5.31 pct

1 Min Read

(Adds year-to-date inflation figure, central bank target range)

MONTEVIDEO, July 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay inched 0.15 percent higher in June, bringing the 12-month inflation rate to 5.31 percent, according to data released by the government on Wednesday.

The 12-month figure was within the central bank's target range of 3 percent to 7 percent inflation for full-year 2017.

Consumer prices rose 4.33 percent in the first half of the year, government data showed. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, Hugh Bronstein; editing by Grant McCool)

