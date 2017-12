MONTEVIDEO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Uruguay consumer prices rose 0.34 percent in November, the government said on Tuesday, bringing 12-month inflation to 6.3 percent.

The bank targets 12-month inflation of 3 to 7 percent. Consumer prices rose 6.88 percent for the first 11 months of the year, the data showed. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)