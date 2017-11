MONTEVIDEO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Uruguay consumer prices rose 0.46 percent in October, maintaining the country’s 12-month inflation rate within the official yearly target range, according to government data released on Friday.

Twelve-month inflation was clocked at 6.04 percent. The target range is 3 to 7 percent per year.

Inflation in the first 10 months of this year was gauged at 6.52 percent, government data showed. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Andrew Hay)