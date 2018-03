MONTEVIDEO, March 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.88 percent in February, bringing the 12-month inflation rate to 7.07 percent, the government’s National Statistics Institute said on Monday.

That marked the first time since February 2017 that annual inflation exceeded the central bank’s target range of 3-7 percent. So far this year, consumer prices have increased 3.62 percent. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi Writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)