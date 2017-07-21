FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain government says following Abertis takeover news very closely
#Deals - Europe
July 21, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 19 days ago

Spain government says following Abertis takeover news very closely

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government is following any developments in the possible takeover of highway concessions company Abertis (ABE.MC) very closely, spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said on Friday.

"This is an issue between private companies and it is up to them to make a decision. We are now seeing the announcement of a study, and we'll see if that materializes or not," de Vigo said at a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

On Friday, builder ACS (ACS.MC) said it was studying whether to launch a bid for Abertis to compete with Italy's Atlantia (ATL.MI) 16.5-euro ($19.2) per share offer.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado

