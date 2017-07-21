Spain government says following Abertis takeover news very closely

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government is following any developments in the possible takeover of highway concessions company Abertis (ABE.MC) very closely, spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said on Friday.

"This is an issue between private companies and it is up to them to make a decision. We are now seeing the announcement of a study, and we'll see if that materializes or not," de Vigo said at a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

On Friday, builder ACS (ACS.MC) said it was studying whether to launch a bid for Abertis to compete with Italy's Atlantia (ATL.MI) 16.5-euro ($19.2) per share offer.