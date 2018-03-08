FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 1:05 PM / a day ago

Atlantia is after Abertis' assets in France, Italy and part of Latam: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - Atlantia (ATL.MI) is interested in the Italian, French and part of the Latin American assets of Spain’s Abertis (ABE.MC) if it reaches a deal with ACS (ACS.MC) over a break-up of the Spanish toll-road operator, a source close to the matter said.

ACS, in turn, is after the control of the Spanish assets of Abertis and a portion of its activities in Latin America, the source added.

Italian motorway and airport operator Atlantia and Spanish builder ACS are in talks over their competing bids for Abertis, the companies said on Thursday, signaling a multi-billion euro takeover war could be nearing an end.

ACS is bidding through its German arm, Hochtief (HOTG.DE).

    Abertis, Atlantia and ACS declined to comment.

    Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei; editing by Agnieszka Flak

