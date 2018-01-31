FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Atlantia to consider options on Abertis' bid once rival offer approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI) will consider all options regarding its bid on Abertis (ABE.MC) once a rival offer launched by Germany’s Hochtief (HOTG.DE) on the Spanish company is approved, the Italian group’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

    “We will consider every option about Abertis once the (Spanish) regulator approves Hochtief’s bid over Abertis,” Atlantia’s CEO Giovanni Castellucci said on the sidelines of Reuters Breakingviews event in Milan.

    The Italian group is competing with Hochtief to take over the Spanish toll road operator. The Spanish market watchdog is expected to take a decision on Hochtief’s bid in coming weeks.

    Reporting by Francesca Landini and Paola Arosio, editing by Giulia Segreti

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
