FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ACS's Hochtief offers $20.1 billion for Spain's Abertis
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
October 18, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 6 days ago

ACS's Hochtief offers $20.1 billion for Spain's Abertis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Hochtief (HOTG.DE), controlled by Spain’s ACS (ACS.MC), said it was offering a total of around 17.1 billion euros ($20.1 billion) in cash and shares for Spanish toll road operator Abertis (ABE.MC).

It also said it aimed to increase its dividend payout ratio toward 90 percent of the net profit of a combined group of Hochtief and Abertis.

Hochtief’s bid complicates a rival 17 billion euro offer by Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI) launched in May. People close to the matter said last week that Atlantia was prepared to raise its offer to about 17.8 billion to top an expected rival approach.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.