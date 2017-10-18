FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hochtief takeover of Abertis would create jobs: German union
October 18, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 4 days ago

Hochtief takeover of Abertis would create jobs: German union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - A German labor union backed builder Hochtief’s (HOTG.DE) plans to take over Spanish toll road operator Abertis (ABE.MC) on Wednesday, saying a merger of the two companies could create jobs.

“That (offer) is sound,” IG Bau federal board member Carsten Burckhardt, who is also a member of Hochtief’s supervisory board, told Reuters.

Hochtief, controlled by Spanish builder ACS (ACS.MC), earlier unveiled a 17.1 billion-euro ($20.12 billion) bid for Abertis, topping an existing 17 billion-euro offer by Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI). [L8N1MT29C]

Burckhardt said that Hochtief Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes had assured labor leaders that a combined entity of the two companies would be based in Essen, Germany, where Hochtief is headquartered.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
