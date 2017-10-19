FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hochtief sees Abertis bidding process run into H1 2018: memo
#Deals - Europe
October 19, 2017 / 8:56 AM / in 3 days

Hochtief sees Abertis bidding process run into H1 2018: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Hochtief (HOTG.DE) expects the takeover process for Spanish toll road operator Abertis (ABE.MC) to run into 2018, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said in a memo to staff.

“The submission of an Abertis offer is only the start,” he said.

The German builder, controlled by Spain’s ACS (ACS.MC) made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.2 billion) bid for Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI).

(This version of the story has been refiled to clarify first paragraph)

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan/Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
