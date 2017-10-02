FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian biotech Ablynx scores big hit with blood disease drug
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
October 2, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 16 days ago

Belgian biotech Ablynx scores big hit with blood disease drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Belgian biotech company Ablynx reported resoundingly positive data for an experimental drug against a rare blood disorder on Monday, sending its market value above $1.1 billion.

Ablynx said its caplacizumab medicine met the primary and secondary goals in a late-stage trial testing the treatment in patients with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP).

This included a 74 percent relative reduction in the percentage of patients with aTTP-related death, a recurrence of aTTP or at least one major thromboembolic event during the study drug treatment period.

Shares in Ablynx jumped 25 percent in early trade on what Jefferies analysts described as near best-case results.

The brokerage assumes caplacizumab will launch in mid-2018 in Europe and the first half of 2019 in the United States and will generate worldwide peak sales of $400 million. Caplacizumab is wholly-owned by Ablynx, so sales should be highly profitable.

“These results strengthen our resolve to obtain marketing approval as quickly as possible so that caplacizumab rapidly becomes available to patients suffering from this severe disease for which there is currently no approved drug available,” said Ablynx CEO Edwin Moses.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.