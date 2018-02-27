FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 8:31 AM / a day ago

ContourGlobal buys Acciona's solar power assets in $1.19 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s ContourGlobal (GLO.L) on Tuesday agreed to buy Acciona’s (ANA.MC) solar power plants in a deal worth 962 million euros ($1.19 billion).

    ContourGlobal said it would finance the purchase, which includes five concentrated solar power plants in Spain, through a combination of project financing of around 635 million euros and cash on the balance sheet.

    It said it will pay the Spanish engineering and renewable energy company 806 million euros and take on existing net debt of 156 million euros.

    ContourGlobal expects the purchase to extend the average remaining contract life of its energy portfolio to 12 years from 11 years.

    Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
