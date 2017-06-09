FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson & Johnson expects to complete of Actelion offer on June 16
June 9, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 2 months ago

Johnson & Johnson expects to complete of Actelion offer on June 16

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said Friday's approval of its proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech company Actelion (ATLN.S) by the European Commission meant all regulatory approvals required to complete the $30 billion deal have been received.

The U.S. company said it expects settlement of the all-cash public tender offer by its Swiss subsidiary, Janssen Holding, on June 16.

EU antitrust regulators approved on Friday Johnson & Johnson's planned purchase of Actelion subject to conditions intended to ensure clinical development of insomnia drugs were unaffected.

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

