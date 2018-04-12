FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

HCL Tech, PE firm to buy U.S. data management firm Actian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian IT services company HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) and private equity firm Sumeru Equity Partners will buy U.S. data management firm Actian Corp in a $330 million deal, the companies said on Thursday.

HCL will own 80 percent of Actian and Sumeru will own the rest.

Palo Alto, California-based Actian, which also provides businesses cloud computing and analytics services, will continue to be led by Chief Executive Rohit De Souza.

    Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
