HCL Tech, PE firm to buy U.S. data management firm Actian

(Reuters) - Indian IT services company HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) and private equity firm Sumeru Equity Partners will buy U.S. data management firm Actian Corp in a $330 million deal, the companies said on Thursday.

HCL will own 80 percent of Actian and Sumeru will own the rest.

Palo Alto, California-based Actian, which also provides businesses cloud computing and analytics services, will continue to be led by Chief Executive Rohit De Souza.