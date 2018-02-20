FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 6:19 AM / 2 days ago

Adecco buys digital recruitment firm Vettery, price not disclosed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Staffing company Adecco (ADEN.S) said on Tuesday it bought U.S.-based online recruitment platform Vettery for an undisclosed sum to increase its footprint in the digital permanent recruitment market.

    Vettery, founded in New York in 2014, connects over 4,000 employers with candidates in IT, sales and finance thanks to a proprietary technology that reduces time to hire and improves the quality of matches, the world’s largest staffing firm said in a statement.

    Adecco said it would accelerate the expansion of Vettery, also internationally.

    Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

