FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVS says deal to help build Anthem's drug benefit still on
Sections
Featured
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital by PLO
Middle East
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital by PLO
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
December 4, 2017 / 2:40 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

CVS says deal to help build Anthem's drug benefit still on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) CEO Larry Merlo said on Monday that its plan to help health insurer Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) build its own pharmacy benefit management business remains in place with planning well under way, unaffected by CVS’ deal to buy Anthem rival Aetna Inc (AET.N).

FILE PHOTO: The CVS logo is seen at one of their stores in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo\

Merlo was responding to a question on a conference call with Wall Street analysts, some of whom have wondered if CVS would lose the business because of the $69-billion deal announced on Sunday.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.