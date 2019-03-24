Mozambique death toll rises to 446 after cyclone: minister

A woman washes clothes in a river of water running across a road that was created after Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

BEIRA (Reuters) - The death toll after a powerful cyclone in Mozambique has risen to 446 from 417, the minister of land and environment, Celso Correia, said on Sunday, adding that 531,000 people had been affected by the disaster.

Cyclone Idai lashed the Mozambican port city of Beira with winds of up to 170 kph (105 mph), then moved inland to Zimbabwe and Malawi, flattening buildings and putting the lives of millions at risk.