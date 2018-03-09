CORRECTED-Trump decided "himself" on talks with North Korea - Sec Of State Tillerson

(Corrects dateline to Djibouti, not Nairobi)

DJIBOUTI, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump made the decision to hold talks with North Korea himself, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday, and the talks will take “some weeks” to arrange.

“That is a decision the president took himself. I spoke to him very early this morning about that decision and we had a very good conversation,” Tillerson told a press conference during a visit to the African nation of Djibouti. (Reporting by pool reporter Writing by Katharine Houreld Editing by Hugh Lawson)