Agrium-Potash merged company to be called Nutrien
June 21, 2017 / 7:32 PM / 2 months ago

Agrium-Potash merged company to be called Nutrien

1 Min Read

Chris McKay, PotashCorp load-out supervisor at the Cory Mine, examines potash inside one of the storage facilities near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan October 10, 2013.David Stobbe/File photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO), which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.

The companies said in a statement that they expect the deal to close in the third quarter of the year.

Agrium and Potash announced plans to merge last year, as excessive supplies weigh on fertilizer prices. The deal requires approval from regulators in the United States and elsewhere.

Shares of both companies rose slightly in afternoon trading.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bernadette Baum

