Aimmune teams with Regeneron, Sanofi on peanut allergy drug
October 16, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 6 days ago

Aimmune teams with Regeneron, Sanofi on peanut allergy drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it would collaborate with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi to develop its experimental peanut allergy drug.

The company said it would test the drug, AR101, in combination with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab in a mid-stage trial that is expected to start in 2018 and will be sponsored by Regeneron.

AR101, an oral immunotherapy, is already being tested as a mono-therapy for peanut allergy in a late-stage trial.

There are currently no approved treatments for peanut allergies, the leading cause of death from food-induced allergic reactions in the United States.

Separately, Regeneron and Sanofi said on Monday dupilimab met the main goal of a mid-stage trial to treat moderate-to-severe eosinophilic esophagitis, an infection in the esophagus mainly caused by food allergies.

Dupilumab, which is marketed under the trade name Dupixent, is already approved to treat adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

