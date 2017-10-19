Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday: Reports

BERLIN (Reuters) - The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin (AB1.DE) and EasyJet EZJ.l are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A330-223 aircraft of German carrier AirBerlin takes off towards New York, U.S., from Duesseldorf airport, Germany, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

The British budget airline said in September it had bid for parts of Air Berlin’s short haul business.

BZ and Bild, citing multiple people involved in the negotiations, reported an announcement would come Friday.

Air Berlin and EasyJet declined to comment.